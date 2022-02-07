Razzie Award nominations are here and Jared Leto is the butt of the joke

The 2021 nominations for the worst that cinema has to offer are finally here, and Jared Leto has managed to make quite an impression on the voting body. On monday February 17, it was announced that the star had earned two Razzie nominations for his polarising and arrabbiata sniffing performance in Ridley Scott’s drama movie House of Gucci.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, is a parody awards show that honours the year’s worst films and acting displays. Although Leto earned a SAG nomination for his portrayal as Paolo – the described black sheep in the fashionable family – in the thriller movie House of Gucci, he was on the Razzie’s list in the following categories: ‘Worst Supporting Actor’, and ‘Worst Couple’.

Now you may be wondering why is Leto up for the couple category, when his character in House of Gucci was self-absorbed. Well, the Razzies hilariously clarifies that that specific nomination is for “Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent.”

With the funny nominations, Leto was the Razzies’ punchline this award season. However, aside from all the attention and jokes, it seems like the star isn’t taking his critics to heart. In an interview with Screendaily, Leto revealed that he doesn’t read comments or look at critics opinions. Similarly, although now an official Razzie nominee, Leto’s House of Gucci Performance has been praised just as much as it has been denounced.

Thanks to a SAG nomination Leto is a front runner in the race to the Academy Awards this year. Many were stunned by his on-screen transformation as Paolo, including House of Gucci co-star and legendary actor Al Pacino, who commented on how the star was “unrecognizable on set.”

Whether you loved or hated Leto’s performance, you can’t deny that his work in House of Gucci made waves. Who knows, maybe he will be the first actor to win both an Oscar and Razzie award for the same role. Stay tuned for updates.

Fans can next see Leto in the monster movie Morbius which will hit theatres on April 1, 2022.