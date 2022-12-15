Flanaverse star Rahul Kohli has best idea for next Henry Cavill movie

So, Henry Cavill is no longer going to play Superman in the DCEU after being dumped from the role (again), but he won’t be short of work in the future. Not if Flanaverse star Rahul Kohli has his way, that is, because the actor has a great idea for what Cavill should do next.

When Black Adam was released, it appeared Cavill was firmly back in the superhero movie universe and it was all but confirmed that Man of Steel 2 was happening. Now though, the DC movie world is moving in a new direction, and there’s no place for Cavill.

In light of the news, Kohli, who has starred in the Netflix series Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor, shared the perfect plan for Cavill’s next project over on his Twitter account.

The actor posted: “Hey Henry, fuck it, let’s make a Warhammer movie/limited series. Kind regards, Rahul.” He later added: “Okay but if this hits 40k likes then that’s it, it has to be made. It’s the law.”

With Cavill also exiting fantasy series The Witcher as Geralt recently, he’s going to have to get his nerd fix somewhere, and we know he absolutely loves Warhammer 40K, so there’s every chance this Kohli’s ambitious pipedream could become a reality.

Whenever Cavill isn’t working out to prepare for his next action movie, he’s probably sat painting miniatures or playing MMORPG World of Warcraft. And Kohli, who is better known for playing nice guys in horror series, is also a huge fan of Warhammer 40K and clearly wants to collaborate with Cavill to bring their nerdy passions to life on the screen.

