Harry Potter: where is Hogwarts in the UK?

Where is Hogwarts in the UK? Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry is one of the most important locations in the story of Harry Potter and his battle against the dark lord Voldemort. It’s where Harry met his best friends, where he learned to control his magic, and the place that kept him safe from harm.

That said, in the Harry Potter movies, we learn relatively little about the school. Sure we know it’s a place full of magic that protects all our favourite Harry Potter characters safe from Voldemort but could you point to Hogwarts on a map? Where is Hogwarts in the UK?

Hogwarts is located somewhere in the Highlands of Scotland, close to the village of Hogsmeade. Hogwarts’ founders chose to build their school in the remote highlands so students could practise magic without nosey muggles interrupting them.

As a result of the charms placed on the school by its founders, Hogwarts is entirely unplottable, and it cannot be located on any map, which makes pinpointing an exact location almost impossible. That said, in the Prisoner of Azkaban, Hermione mentions that the school is close to Dufftown, a real town in North-Eastern Scotland.

