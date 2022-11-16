Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes will happily do more Harry Potter movies

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav has mentioned that more Harry Potter movies, and possibly some Harry Potter TV series may be on their way. And, although fans are rejoicing over the news, there have been concerns about what the future casting of the IP will look like. Will we be getting the OG Harry Potter cast or some fresh faces?

Well, in an interview with Variety, Ralph Fiennes, who famously played Voldemort in the fantasy movies, has confirmed how he feels about the possibility of returning to the Wizarding World. When asked if he would be up for reprising his role as the Harry Potter villain, Fiennes said: “Sure, of course.”

In fact, if Warner Bros reached out to ask the star to join one of its future Harry Potter projects, the actor would jump at the opportunity, “no question about it.”

Fiennes first appeared as the famous evil Harry Potter character in the 2005 fantasy movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since his big debut as ‘He Who Should Not Be Named’, he has been a steady fixture in the franchise – and to be honest, we couldn’t imagine another star taking up Voldemort’s wand.

However, despite his enthusiasm to return to the role, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Warner Bros is yet to announce any new Harry Potter projects. This means Voldemort’s future is still up in the air in terms of a big-screen comeback. Stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, fans can catch Fiennes in the drama movie The Menu, which is set to hit theatres on November 18.