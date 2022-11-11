Harry Potter TV series not in development, but could happen soon

The Harry Potter movie franchise is one of the biggest film series in the world. So far, the fantasy movies have generated an estimated $7.7 billion at the global box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing film series of all time. Yet despite this incredible success, the Wizarding World’s yet to make the leap to the small screen.

Yes, despite the fantasy series boom in recent years, we’re yet to see a Harry Potter TV series, but that might be about to change. In a recent interview with HBO Max’s head of original programming, Sarah Aubrey, explained while there are no Potter shows in active development, but it’s certainly on her mind.

“There’s nothing like a Harry Potter fan in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters,” Aubrey told Variety. “So whether it’s the reunion or live events or games, we’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next. We don’t have a series in active development right now. But we are very much in that business because fans are just clamouring for more storytelling.”

We wouldn’t be surprised to see a pivot to TV in Potter’s future. The last Potter movie, Secrets of Dumbledore, failed to set the box office alight grossing just $405 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $200 million, making it the lowest-grossing movie in the Wizarding World franchise.

