Harry Potter stars Tom Felton and Emma Watson are OK with shipping

Tom Felton has stated he and Emma Watson are aware of all the shipping of their characters from the Harry Potter movies, and they're both OK with it

Harry Potter

The Harry Potter movies have a fervent, dedicated fanbase, and like many fandoms, people within it are prone to some shipping. This is where fans speculate on relationships that may or may not happen in any given property. Harry Potter characters have quite a few, and Tom Felton has given his blessing to any personal ones.

In an interview with The Independent, Felton was asked about ships that involve him and co-star Emma Watson, as stories abound from filming the first fantasy movie that she used to follow him around. “I think it was only through comic cons that I was introduced to this idea of shipping,” he starts. “I know Emma and I don’t have any problems with it.”

In the realm of shipping, on-screen relationships like Felton’s bully Draco has with Watson’s Hermione can be typical. Draco’s really mean to Hermione, something that could be a sign that he has a crush. That’s not what happens over the course of their arcs, of course, but unrequited affection can be very appealing to fans looking for new theories.

Watson has had quite the influence on Felton, encouraging him to bare all in his new book, Beyond the Wand, where he discusses struggles with mental illness and excessive drinking. “I was encouraged by a few people, Emma Watson specifically, to tell the whole story and not just sort of cherry-pick the fluffy bits,” he states.

“Not just because it was cathartic for me,” he continues. “But also in the hope that sharing those parts of my story will help others that are maybe not going through the best time.”

Stepping away from adventure movies, Felton recently made his West End debut, in 2:22: A Ghost Story. You can also find him in drama movie Save the Cinema, from earlier this year.

