Harry Potter has two Radiohead cameos you probably missed

The Harry Potter movies have one of the best casts in the history of filmmaking. Seriously, it seems like national treasures were contractually obligated to play Harry Potter characters. But some of the fantasy movie’s bit parts were also played by huge names from outside the acting world.

Yes, the Harry Potter cast doesn’t just consist of big-name actors; some famous musicians are also in the family movies, specifically Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Phil Selway. The pair appear in the Goblet of Fire (one of the best movies in the series) but don’t worry; they’re not in league with Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

No, Selway and Greenwood play members of the Wizarding World’s most popular band, The Weird Sisters. Specifically, Greenwood plays Kirley Duke, the band’s lead guitarist, while Selway takes on the role of drummer Orsino Thruston. The band can be seen during the Yule Ball sequence, presumably having been booked by Dumbledore to play the school dance.

Selway and Greenwood weren’t the only famous musicians to appear in the band. Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker plays the lead singer Myron Wagtail, while bandmate Steve Mackey played the wizard on bass.

Rounding out the magical group are Jason Buckle and Steven Claydon of All Seeing I and f Add N to (X), respectively. However, according to the Leaky Cauldron, this lineup may not have been the first choice to play The Weird Sisters.

The Scottish band Franz Ferdinand was reportedly invited to play The Weird Sisters, but an overseas tour made that impossible.