No, the Harry Potter movies aren’t coming to Netflix

You’ve probably seen the news that the Harry Potter movies are arriving on Netflix. In fact, weren’t they meant to hit the streaming service on September 1? Well, bad news Harry Potter fans, the epic fantasy movie series isn’t coming to Netflix after all.

If you believed the news, and got your hopes up about it, we’re sorry to tell you that you actually fell for a viral online rumour. The claim seems to have emerged from a Facebook page called Netflix Memes which created a post saying “Harry Potter’s FINALLY gonna be on Netflix! September 1, 2022”. The post received a whopping 130,000 likes, before spreading to Twitter.

In reality, if you go to Netflix and look for the magical adventure movies, you’ll find yourself facing a serious disappointment, because they aren’t there. The viral rumour seems to be completely unsubstantiated, and if you can believe it, the news actually gets worse. Netflix confirmed to The Tab that it has “no plans” to bring the blockbuster series onto the streaming platform.

The Harry Potter movies do appear to be available on Netflix in some non-English speaking countries, but for anyone living in the US or UK, you’ve got no such luck. Instead, unless you can find a portkey to one of those countries, the only options for watching the movies are by owning a physical copy, renting a digital version, or streaming from a service like NOW TV in the UK or Peacock in the US.

If the account that had started the rumours had simply been made to take a dose of Professor Snape’s truth serum, this whole thing could have been avoided.

