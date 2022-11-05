More Harry Potter movies could be on the horizon

The eight Harry Potter movies could soon have more additions, as the head of Warner Discovery has stated his interest in continuing the on-screen adventures of Harry Potter. The fantasy movies, based on the novels by British author J. K. Rowling, ran for a decade and were a huge financial success.

The movies followed the young Harry Potter, and his school friends, as the navigated the magical wizarding world, including Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry. They also explored Harry’s adventures as he battled against the evil movie villain Lord Voldemort.

Since the movies ended, the Wizarding World’s time on the big screen hasn’t ended. The Fantastic Beasts movies have acted as a prequel series to Harry Potter, following Newt Scamander, a younger Dumbledore, and the rise of Gellert Grindelwald. The prequel movies haven’t had anywhere near to the critical or commercial success of the original Harry Potter series however, and their future remains uncertain.

Now, Variety reports that the CEO of Warner Bros., the studio behind the Harry Potter movies, wants to continue making Harry Potter movies. Speaking at the company’s Q3 earnings call, David Zaslav reportedly said “We’re going to have a real focus on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the last 25 years…we can do something with J.K. [Rowling] on Harry Potter going forward”

Aside from the fact that a lot of Zaslav’s math doesn’t quite add up (Man of Steel was 9 years ago, not 13, and the final Harry Potter movie was 11 years ago, not 15) the CEO doesn’t seem to be totally clear on what a new Harry Potter movie would look like. He mentions that they could work with Rowling to create new Harry Potter content, but the author has increasingly shifted her focus away from the Wizarding World in recent years.

Of course, there are some potential avenues that could be explored. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could theoretically be adapted into a movie, or new Harry Potter movies could explore Harry’s career as an auror, or the adventures of his children with Ginny Weasley in Hogwarts. However, as anyone who’s wanted the classic Steven Spielberg movie Jurassic Park knows, just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

