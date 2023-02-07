Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?

Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.

With the epic scale of the series of adventure movies, the Harry Potter cast is a vast well of talent, with hundreds, perhaps even thousands of supporting actors and extras needed throughout the franchise. While the main Harry Potter characters get all the plaudits, it’s worth remembering that the worldbuilding of the fantasy movies is so impressive thanks to every single person involved.

Margot Robbie, who is known for her work in the DCEU as Harley Quinn, as well as roles in some of the best movies of the last decade, revealed in an interview on the Graham Norton Show in 2021 that her husband was actually one of those extras.

Robbie is a Harry Potter super fan, and was clearly very excited to learn her husband had played a small part in three of the family movies before they met.

“My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘Had you told me sooner we would’ve been married very quickly,'” Robbie told Norton on the show, after revealing how obsessed she is with the movies based on books.

“But he was an extra when he was a little kid – he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way,” the actor added.

Maybe her husband used magic to win her heart, who knows? You can see Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, where she plays the titular children’s toy.