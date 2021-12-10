Fantastic Beasts 3 teaser gives first look at Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

A thirty second teaser has been released for Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, ahead of the trailer dropping on Monday. And it offers our first glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald.

The villainous Grindelwald has now been played by several different actors, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp. The tease features Jude Law’s Dumbledore once again asking a young protege to trust him.

The full Trailer Teaser (yes that’s a thing now) is a celebration of the Harry Potter fandom as a whole, as we’re at a significant anniversary for the first film; “Twenty years ago, we got our first glimpse into the wizarding world and a spell was cast.”

“It’s a chance to spend time with friends we know and be introduced to those we’ve not yet met, whether it’s on a page, on a stage or on the screen. It’s all part of one world that’s inspired our own.” This is a reference to the many, many Harry Potter spin offs, including The Cursed Child stage play and the Lego Harry Potter video games.

There are also plenty of shots of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter (part of the Universal Studios theme parks in Hollywood and Orlando), as well as the hugely popular Warner Bros Studio Tour in London that features sets and props from the films.

The tease for Fantastic Beasts 3 shows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), Jacob Kowalksi (Dan Fogler) and Eulalie Hicks (Jessica Williams) being led somewhere by Dumbledore.

Dumbledore’s voiceover says; “The world as we know it is coming undone. Things that seem unimaginable today will seem inevitable tomorrow. Should you agree to do what I ask, you’ll have to trust me.”

We see very brief flashes of both Mads as Grindelwald and Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone. We obviously hope there will be more of both characters in Monday’s full trailer.

The teaser can be viewed below;

