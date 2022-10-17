Harry Potter star Emma Watson pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter cast member Emma Watson penned a touching tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane on her Instagram stories after the fantasy movie actor sadly passed away on October 14, aged 72. As well as starring in all the Harry Potter movies, Coltrane had an illustrious film career in other genres too, appearing in classic flicks like the James Bond movies.

In her post dedicated to Coltrane, Watson, who starred alongside him as Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, wrote, “Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane. Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.”

She continued, “Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

The passing of Coltrane has led to others involved in the Harry Potter franchise paying tribute to the actor too, including Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular character across all eight films. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” a statement by Radcliffe read.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

