Dumbledore’s death was almost spoiled for Harry Potter star Tom Felton

The Harry Potter franchise has a ton of memorable scenes, but let’s be honest, few were as shocking or heartbreaking as the death of the Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore. However, it turns out that one Harry Potter star almost had the monumental moment ruined for him.

While promoting the opening of the Warner Bros Studio Tour’s Mandrakes and Magical Creatures expansion, Tom Felton (who plays the character Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies) revealed to the Metro that he was initially behind in finishing a certain Harry Potter book. For those who don’t know, in the sixth book in the literary series on which the fantasy movies are based on – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – Dumbledore was killed by Professor Snape. Since Felton was taking his time reading the entry, his friends finished the book before him, resulting in the star having to navigate through a minefield of spoilers and mates trying to talk to him about Dumbledore’s demise.

“I tried to do myself a service by painstakingly reading chapter by chapter. ‘[But] I remember Half-Blood Prince when that came out, me taking my time with it and then the phone constantly ringing, with friends trying to tell me, “Do you have any idea what happens to Dumbledore?!”

“‘[I said] No, please don’t give it to me!’ So I waited for as long as I could really, and obviously ultimately waited for the scripts to come out because there was obviously so much from the books that wasn’t able to be finished in there.”

As Felton said, moments such as Dumbledore’s funeral were in the books but didn’t make it into the films. The star went on to discuss how he was happy that the sequel to Half-Blood Prince, The Deathly Hallows, didn’t have to suffer through the same cutting restrictions as its predecessor since it was broken up into two parts.

‘I was thrilled to hear that we were able to put the last chapter into two parts – it sort of gave us more time to be able to enjoy each character’s final chapter.’

Currently, you can stream every Harry Potter movie online through HBO Max in the US, and on NOW in the UK. For more magical fun, here is our guide to everything we know about the Fantastic Beasts 4.