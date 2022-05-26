Dobby from Harry Potter is a Gucci model in new Chip ‘n Dale movie

Dobby is a model in Rescue Rangers

Since the Harry Potter movies wrapped, the cast and crew have all moved on to new ventures. Daniel Radcliffe has been doing very interesting work – picking projects with chaotic abandon, Rupert Grint meanwhile, has been working with M. Night Shyamalan, while Emma Watson became a UN ambassador.

However, you might not know that Dobby – the house-elf who helped Harry deal with the Chamber Secrets and the deadly basilisk – has seemingly retired from acting. So what’s he doing for a living now? Well, don’t worry, he’s not gone back to waiting tables for racist wizards and other Harry Potter villains, he’s now a model.

Or at least that’s what he’s doing in the new family movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. During a blink and you’ll miss it cameo, when Chip’s walking through LA, a poster of Dobby modelling for Gucci can be seen in the background. It’s just one of a number of fun Easter Eggs scattered through the delightful new Disney movie.

While there are too many cameos and references to name in this article we have to shout out a few of the best.

There’s a great (if slightly hypocritical) joke about the state of modern media’s obsession with cameos, who knew Batman versus ET would be so emotional, and a fantastic dig at early Noughties CGI animated movies.

The standout though is Ugly Sonic – the hideous human toothed version of the character from early Sonic the Hedgehog trailers –  who has an extended role in the adventure movie even saving the day.

Updated: May 26, 2022

