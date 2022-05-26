Dobby from Harry Potter is a Gucci model in new Chip ‘n Dale movie

Since the Harry Potter movies wrapped, the cast and crew have all moved on to new ventures. Daniel Radcliffe has been doing very interesting work – picking projects with chaotic abandon, Rupert Grint meanwhile, has been working with M. Night Shyamalan, while Emma Watson became a UN ambassador.

However, you might not know that Dobby – the house-elf who helped Harry deal with the Chamber Secrets and the deadly basilisk – has seemingly retired from acting. So what’s he doing for a living now? Well, don’t worry, he’s not gone back to waiting tables for racist wizards and other Harry Potter villains, he’s now a model.

Or at least that’s what he’s doing in the new family movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. During a blink and you’ll miss it cameo, when Chip’s walking through LA, a poster of Dobby modelling for Gucci can be seen in the background. It’s just one of a number of fun Easter Eggs scattered through the delightful new Disney movie.

While there are too many cameos and references to name in this article we have to shout out a few of the best.

There’s a great (if slightly hypocritical) joke about the state of modern media’s obsession with cameos, who knew Batman versus ET would be so emotional, and a fantastic dig at early Noughties CGI animated movies.

The standout though is Ugly Sonic – the hideous human toothed version of the character from early Sonic the Hedgehog trailers – who has an extended role in the adventure movie even saving the day.