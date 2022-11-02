Harry Potter: are Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy related?

Are Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy related? Everyone knows that Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy are Hogwarts’ two biggest rivals. The enemies share a burning hatred for one another, culminating in a deadly duel in the sixth Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

In that duel, Harry uses the Sectumsempra curse found in Snape’s old potions book on Malfoy, resulting in life-threatening (and bloody) wounds. Prior to that, their rivalry had been fuelled by Malfoy’s hatred for ‘mud-bloods’, especially his tendency to pick on Hermione Grainger.

But, nevertheless, fans of the fantasy movies have still been wondering whether the pair are related. After all, familial connections haven’t prevented magical tension between Harry Potter characters in the series before. So, we’re here to de-mystify the situation for you: are Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy related?

Are Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy related?

The simple answer is: no, Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy are not related. The two do share some connection, though, through Sirius Black.

Sirius Black is cousins with Harry Potter villains Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa Malfoy, who are Draco Malfoy’s aunt and mother, respectively. That means that Black is a relative of Draco Malfoy. We also know that Black is Harry Potter’s godfather.

So, Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy have no blood connection or real family connection, but they do have their link to Sirius Black. That’s not nothing, but we’ll be honest, it isn’t a lot.

