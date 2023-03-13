Harrison Ford was part of the sweetest Oscars moment

The Oscars have come and gone, and there’s lots to talk about. Everything Everywhere All at Once had a great night, taking home Best Picture, Best Director for the Daniels, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.

The likes of The Whale‘s Best Actor Brendan Fraser and Top Gun Maverick scored, too. The Oscars are an opportunity for Hollywood’s ranks to show appreciation for each other, many of them watching previous collaborators go on to win awards.

As was the case with Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, who was part of the broadcast’s sweetest moment. The Star Wars actor watched on as Ke Huy Quan, an actor he worked with previously, was celebrated, and what came next made us very happy.

In an E! News tweet, Ford is seen in an image (see below) hugging a young Quan as Short Round in the Indiana Jones movie Temple of Doom. Below it, an image from the night of the Oscars, with the pair embracing again and an endearing grin evident on Quan’s face.

The two actors have seen each other around quite a bit recently, never missing an opportunity to say hello and snap a picture, but this occasion was particularly special, given Quan’s win. Arms wrapped tightly around each other’s black tuxedos, it’s evident how happy Ford was for him.

While Ford has been a franchise mainstay for decades, Quan had to claw his way back up into the industry after difficulties getting roles following his childhood acting days in ‘80s movies like The Goonies. We’re so glad he did.

