Harrison Ford didn’t get why he was voted Sexiest Man Alive

Harrison Ford is a sexy guy. Sorry, we’re not being thirsty, but facts are facts. I mean, he plays two of the suavest fictional characters in cinematic history, Han Solo in the Star Wars movies and Indiana Jones. The only way he could get any sexier is if it turned out he’d actually made a load of James Bond movies, he just didn’t like to brag about it.

Still, one person who can’t wrap their head around Ford’s status as a sex symbol is Ford himself. When People voted Ford the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ back in 1998 – beating the likes of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio – he was suitably modest about the whole thing.

“Why this sudden outpouring for geezers?” he told People. “I never feel sexy. I have a distant relationship with the mirror.” Honestly, that says something about Ford’s self-control. If we were half as attractive as a 1998 Ford, we’d have a clause built into our contract that we had to be within glancing distance of a mirror at all times.

Still, modesty is something of a recurring trait amongst People’s sexiest men. When Denzel Washington was coronated (Editor: are you crowned the sexiest man alive?), he made similar comments.

“I don’t take myself too seriously,” Washington said. “I don’t stop in the mirror and go, ‘Hey, Sexy Man.'” George Clooney, meanwhile, admitted that he “didn’t go on many dates” after receiving his second sexiest man award.

Honestly, almost everyone nominated seems a little embarrassed by the whole thing, including the incumbent Paul Rudd. “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?'” the Marvel movie star explained. cover story. “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

If you can’t get enough of Harrison Ford, check out our list of the best Star Wars characters, or if you’re a fan of the current sexiest man alive, we have a guide to Ant-Man 3.