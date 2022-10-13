Edgar Wright shares clip of Jamie Foxx dancing in a Michael Myers mask

One of the highlights of Edgar Wright’s mash-up of comedy, musical, and action movie that is Baby Driver is undoubtedly the heist scene involving Jamie Foxx’s Bats and Flea’s Eddie. In the memorable scene, the gang of bank robbers wear masks to hide their identities. But there’s been a mix-up – Bats asked for Halloween villain Michael Myers, and JD (Lanny Joon) brings Mike Myers’ Austin Powers masks.

In celebration of the release of Halloween Ends, Edgar Wright shared a video of Jamie Foxx dancing while wearing an actual Michael Myers mask behind-the-scenes on the set of Baby Driver. Wright explains in the comments that; “It’s a long and complicated anecdote that has constantly been misreported. The short version is that the scene originally was going to be two Michael Myers masks and one Austin Powers mask (mistakenly brought to the heist by JD).”

“Mike Myers had agreed and we were given a verbal agreement from the Halloween producers at the time, but this was complicated as they were about to sell the rights to make a new series (what became the new David Gordon Green trilogy) and basically it never got cleared in time.

Wright continues; “So, the man who saved the day was Mike Myers, who let me have three Austin Powers masks instead. I think it made the scene too. So thanks Mike Myers.”

Therefore, the behind-the-scenes video of Foxx dancing in a Michael Myers mask is from the earlier version of the scene, which was filmed but that they couldn’t get cleared. So, the scene had to be re-shot.

On the weekend starting October 14, horror fans could finally be watching the end (no, really, this time) of Michael Myers with the release of Halloween Ends. Jamie Lee Curtis says that this is the last time she will play Laurie Strode, at least.

