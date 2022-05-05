Mike Myers teases Austin Powers 4

Mike Myers may – or may not – have confirmed that Austin Powers 4 is happening, in the most Mike Myers way possible. Myers’ comedy series The Pentaverate starts on Netflix today, May 5. He also recently reprised the role of Dr Evil in a Superbowl ad, leading to speculation that he may be ready to revisit his most popular character/s.

Since Myers starred in the critically-panned movie The Love Guru in 2008, he has only had the odd supporting role here and there – in Inglourious Basterds, Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. The Pentaverate is his first significant project and acting role in nearly 15 years. This suggests he is emerging from semi-retirement and perhaps ready to take another trip back through the decades.

The first Austin Powers movie saw a rakish British spy from 1967 wake up thirty years later, in 1997. If someone were to be cryogenically frozen in 1997 and wake up thirty years later, that would take them to 2027 – so maybe that will be when Myers chooses to revisit the character.

Speaking to SiriusXM, Myers refused to rule out Austin Powers 4 happening by giving the unambiguous answer; “I would love to do one. I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project; should it exist or not exist?” When pressed, he said; “It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation.”

In 2020 director Jay Roach said; “I root for it too. I root for it to come back, and so does Mike. We all have for a long time, it’s just always been, when the right story comes up and we know what it is, and that’s pretty much up to Mike.”

While we wait to find out if Austin Powers 4 is ever happening,