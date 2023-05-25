Guillermo del Toro says Spider-Verse 2 will heal all our pain

We were already looking forward to the 2023 new movies coming soon, especially the Into The Spider-Verse 2 release date. Now, our spidey senses are tingling even more after Guillermo del Toro shared some positivity about the Spider-Man movie.

One of the best directors of all time in the eyes of dark fantasy fans, Guillermo del Toro is an accomplished filmmaker and warm guiding light on the hellscape known as Twitter: he often shares recommendations and general positivity.

This time, he’s spreading some joy in anticipation of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to what many Marvel fans think is one of the best superhero movies ever made.

His tweet reads, “SPIDER-VERSE will fulfill and heal.” We hope he’s right. The first film was called one of the best animated movies of 2019 by critics, with its striking comic-book-inspired animation, vibrant storytelling, and thrilling action.

