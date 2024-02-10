George Clooney’s favorite film is one of the best movies ever

George Clooney works quite hard to maintain a suave image of good taste: the finest of suits, a powerful wife, and plenty of Nespresso commercials where he sips cereal-note shots out of tiny espresso glasses. That good taste extends to what he thinks are the best movies.

When he, Emma Thompson, Allison Janney, and other big names were questioned about their favorite movies at TIFF, a healthy range of films were mentioned: The Godfather, the best Steven Spielberg movies, and a range of classics. Clooney’s was an interesting pick.

George Clooney‘s favorite movie ever? That would be Network: a 1976 drama movie starring Faye Dunaway and Peter Finch.

The dramedy is a satire following a low-rated TV network trying to keep its head above water. A veteran anchorman (Finch), realizing he’s being put out to pasture, delivers an angry rant on live television, which boosts ratings.

Network has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.1/10 on IMDb at the time of writing, if you care about that sort of thing. It was helmed by director Sidney Lumet, who also made 12 Angry Men, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon, making him a contender among many folks’ best directors of all time.

The movie also won several Oscars, including three acting awards: Best Actress, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Actor.

For more great films, check out the best George Clooney movies, see where he places in our best Batman actors ranked list, or find out about the new movies coming in 2024.