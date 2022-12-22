Game of Thrones: who laid Drogon’s egg?

Who laid Drogon’s egg in Game of Thrones? In the fantasy series House of the Dragon, we’ve seen how important dragons are to maintaining the power of the Targaryen family and their grip on the Iron Throne.

Unfortunately, those of us who watched Game of Thrones know that the era of dragons is ending. By the end of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen’s war, these mighty beasts from Old Valyria will basically be extinct, wiped out by one family’s petty squabble.

It will be centuries before dragons are seen again in Westeros when Daenerys Targaryen manages to hatch three eggs giving life to Viserion, Rhaegal, and Drogon. But where did these eggs come from? Who laid Drogon’s egg?

Who laid Drogon’s egg?

It’s never confirmed which dragon laid Drogon’s egg; however, the book Fire and Blood contains a story which hints at the origin of Dany’s dragons. During the reign of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen,his sister Princess Rhaena became close friends with Lady Elissa Farman,

Farman was an adventurous and bold woman who dreamed of sailing around the world and discovering what was west of Westeros. After many years of living together on Dragonstone, a rift began to form between Elissa and Rhaena.

You see, Elissa wanted gold to build the greatest ship in the world, but Rhaena refused to help. Desperate to achieve her dreams, Elissa snuck into the dragon’s rookery under Dragonstone a stole three dragon eggs from the dragon Dreamfyre before fleeing to Braavos. Once there, she sold the eggs to a Sealord, and the eggs disappeared from history.

It’s possible, then, that the eggs given to Dany by Illyrio were the same eggs that Elissa stole from Dragonstone. That would make Dreamfyre Drogon’s mother.

