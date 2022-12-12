Game of Thrones: what did the White Walkers do to the babies?

What did the White Walkers do to the babies? The White Walkers are a mysterious menace. Despite essentially being the final villain of the fantasy series Game of Thrones, we learn next to nothing about these horrible icy demons or what they want.

We briefly see how they were made — the Children of the Forest used Dragonglass to transform captured First Men — but beyond that, the TV series asks us to fill in the gaps ourselves. That said, there’s one intriguing scene that has fascinated fans for years. It involves the White Walkers taking babies and doing something to them. But what were the White Walkers doing to the babies?

The White Walkers turned the babies into new White Walkers. We see in Game of Thrones season 4 that the White Walkers are taking Craster’s male children deep into the Lands of Always Winter to an altar hidden in the mountains.

There, surrounded by the White Walkers, the Night King approached Craster’s son and laid a finger across his cheek. At the Night King’s touch, the baby’s eyes turned the same shade of blue as the White Walker’s, implying this was how the icy creatures reproduced.

