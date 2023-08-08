Game of Thrones star was snubbed by Kit Harrington over spin-off

By the time Game of Thrones ended, many of the main characters had been killed off – with just a few who were loyal to the victorious Starks left standing. Therefore, Kit Harington only has a few actors to call for his planned sequel series, simply called Snow – that is if he wants to involve any of the original Game of Thrones cast at all.

Harington may want to reach out to Sophie Turner (Sansa), Maisie Williams (Arya), and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran) – who played Jon Snow’s surviving Stark siblings. Or he may call upon Peter Dinklage, who played the last surviving Lannister – Tyrion. He may also want to seek out others who were loyal to Jon Snow throughout eight treacherous seasons – such as Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Sam (John Bradley).

Someone else amongst the Game of Thrones survivors at the end of the bloody eighth and final season is Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), who becomes the newly installed Master of Ships on Tyrion’s Small Council. But Cunningham recently revealed that he’s been ghosted by Harington so far.

In an interview conducted with Den of Geek before the actors’ strike for the upcoming vampire movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Cunningham said that he had texted Harington about the sequel series. “I did send [Kit] a text saying; Better Call Davos. I haven’t heard anything back.” Regarding other potential Game of Thrones spin-offs, Cunningham said; “I wish them the best to whoever’s involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!”

Cunningham continued; “I think Game of Thrones is one of those things that after each decade, people are going to discover as if the previous decade had forgotten it. I think it’s going to be rediscovered. I think it’s a bit like Dracula. Dracula gets rediscovered and reinterpreted every few years.”

He concluded; “The original Game of Thrones was a phenomenon. Nobody could have predicted that it would turn into some kind of cultural phenomenon, and they’re very, very difficult to design. You build it, and they come or they don’t come. In that case, they came in droves.”

