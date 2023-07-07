Game of Thrones star used Jon Snow’s death to avoid speeding fine

When Kit Harington found out that Jon Snow would be coming back from the dead in season 6 of Game of Thrones, he was under strict instructions not to tell anyone. But he immediately told his parents, and his girlfriend, and one particular policeman.

As Harington recalled to Jimmy Fallon in 2016, “I was driving back from my parents’ house and I was driving too fast actually, I was being a bit naughty, I was going over the speed limit. And I feel the sirens go off behind me and this policeman pulls me over and I was a bit sheepish, I said ‘I’m really sorry, I wasn’t looking at the clock’ and he said ‘you do realize how fast you were going and that’s a bookable offense.'”

“He said; ‘look there’s two ways we can do this – you can either follow me back to the police station now and I book you in or you can tell me whether you live in the next season of Game of Thrones.’ I laughed, but his face was like a stone.” To be fair to the cop, Jon Snow was one of the best Game of Thrones characters.

Harington concluded; “He said; ‘I have to tell you whether I take you into the police station depends on what your answer is.’ So I looked at him and went; ‘I’m…I’m alive next season.’ And he went; ‘On your way, Lord Commander. Keep the speed down this far south of the wall.'”

Harington is currently working on a Game of Thrones spin-off sequel called Snow, and has been consulting with George RR Martin on what it may entail. The success of House of the Dragon means that there are several other Game of Thrones spin-offs in development, but none are guaranteed to come to fruition.

