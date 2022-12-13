Game of Thrones star still hasn’t watched the hit fantasy series

While it may seem that, at this point, everyone has watched the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, there is, in fact, a star who hasn’t. And surprisingly, said star was not only a member of the Game of Thrones cast, but also one of the most meme-able and striking Game of Thrones characters, period. That is right, we are talking about Jack Gleeson – aka King Joffrey Baratheon.

While attending the 2022 Game of Thrones Convention in Los Angeles (via Entertainment Weekly), Gleeson shared how, despite playing one of the most memorable villains in TV, he never actually saw himself rule over Westeros or sit on the Iron Throne at all. Gleeson appeared on the hit TV series from 2011 through to season 4 in 2014. But despite his character’s demise in 2014, Joffrey’s legacy and internet relevance has managed to live on even following the show’s divisive conclusion in 2019.

But despite having years to catch up on the show and how his character became an online phenomenon, Gleeson revealed during the Q & A portion of the panel that he still hasn’t seen himself in Game of Thrones.

This TV avoidance was at first due to the fact the actor doesn’t like to see himself on the job. Then it became a case of just having missed the boat and the need to get into the story. “There was something about it where I was just like, ‘No, I’ll just leave it,'” he explained.

The actor also went on to reveal that, like many Game of Thrones fans, his friends “were mostly disappointed” by the series’ final season, but it is unlikely that these feelings on the show’s ending affected his judgment. “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but I don’t have one personally,” he said. “That’s not a political answer. I just didn’t watch it.”

If you are after more Westeros fun, check out our guides to the House of the Dragon season 2 release date, and the Targaryen family tree explained.