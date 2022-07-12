Game of Thrones star is open to coming back for Jon Snow TV series

The original Game of Thrones TV series may have ended back in 2019, but there’s still plenty more to come from Westeros and beyond. Not only do we have the House of the Dragon release date coming up, but there are also plans for a Jon Snow series too, and now another actor has thrown his hat in the ring for a return.

Game of Thrones is widely considered as one of the best shows to ever grace the small screen, despite a largely disappointing final season. The array of incredible Game of Thrones characters was always going to leave the door open for possible spin-offs, and it looks like Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow will be the first to get such treatment.

Now, one of his fellow Game of Thrones alumni has admitted he would be interested in returning to the fantasy series if the offer was there. In an interview with Digital Spy, John Bradley made it clear he would be open to reading a script for the Jon Snow series.

“In the future, who knows? I haven’t spoken to anybody about the potential Jon Snow prequel, but if somebody wants to send a script my way I’d be interested to read it,” Bradley teased.

But, the actor did explain he has been enjoying the break from Westeros: “We played those parts for so long that as soon as we’d finished, we felt sort of free of them in a way.”

While Bradley is, as he put it, “exploring new areas,” he added that he and his fellow Game of Thrones actors are likely to want to “check in with [their characters] and see how they’re getting on.”

Bradley has not been short of work lately, having starred the wild disaster movie Moonfall earlier in 2022, and appearing in the family movie The Railway Children Return.