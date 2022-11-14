Game of Thrones star will be “surprised” if he’s in Jon Snow spin-off

Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm in 34 episodes of Game of Thrones, is currently receiving critical acclaim for his role as Louis de Pointe du Lac in the new Interview with the Vampire TV series. In interviews, he’s inevitably been asked [by eonline] if he’s seen House of the Dragon, and if he knows anything about the Jon Snow spin-off series.

George RR Martin said in June 2022; “Kit Harington’s team has visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.” Jacob Anderson says that he hasn’t watched House of the Dragon yet, but is looking forward to watching it. “I’ve heard it’s good, and Miguel Sapochnik is one of my favourite human beings that I’ve ever worked with. He’s an incredible director, he’s one of my favourites.”

Asked whether there’s any chance of Grey Worm appearing the new spin-off with Jon Snow, Anderson says; “I think it’d be pretty tense if he did! I think the only way that Grey Worm would show up in that show would be to kill Jon Snow.”

Anderson continues; “I don’t think Grey Worm would want to see him again. That was quite a significant condition of him living. Grey Worm was like; ‘I don’t ever want to see your face again. I’m gonna go my way. And you’re gonna go your way.’ I’d be very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again.”

The new Interview with the Vampire series is quite different from the 1994 vampire movie which starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. In the series, Louis and Lestat are explicitly a gay couple, and Louis’ Black identity in the New Orleans of the early 20th century is explored.

“Portraying them being a queer couple is so baked into the story, I don’t know why you would tell this story without that being explicit,” says Anderson. “I wish that they had in the ’90s.”

