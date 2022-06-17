Somehow Jon Snow has returned for Game of Thrones sequel

The world of Westeros is still thriving, even after the acclaimed TV series Game of Thrones concluded back in 2019. The prequel spin-off series to George RR Martin’s literary fantasy epic, House of the Dragon, is on its way, and a currently unnamed sequel series is reportedly now in early development with a familiar face set to return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow, the exiled bastard son of the Stark family, if the Game of Throne sequel series goes ahead. Now, for any Game of Thrones fans, you may be wondering why Jon Snow would be on the new series slate. In the last season, the Game of Thrones character was exiled from Westeros and set out North of the Wall with the Wildlings.

The new series will re-open the ending of the eighth and final season and have to address why Jon returned – going beyond George RR Martin’s original source material: the A Song of Ice and Fire book series on which the hit fantasy show is based.

At the end of the original series, Jon wasn’t the only Stark left alive. However, it is unconfirmed if Harington will be joined by any of his past co-stars in the new spin-off.

Jon’s half-sisters Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) could possibly appear in theory, but this is just speculation as HBO hasn’t released any other casting news just yet.

As mentioned above, the potential sequel series featuring Jon Snow isn’t the only Game of Thrones spin-off in the works. House of the Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the downfall of the House Targaryen, is set to release on August 21, 2022, exclusively on HBO.

We will be sure to keep you posted on any more news on the Game of Throne sequel series.