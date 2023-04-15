Game of Thrones creator confirms new spin-offs are just the start

George R.R. Martin still hasn’t finished writing the next book in the series of novels that inspired arguably the best fantasy series of the 21st century. But the man behind Game of Thrones has plenty to say about the many spin-offs planned for the small screen based on the best Game of Thrones characters.

In the latest blog post on his official website, Martin explained the strategy for HBO in terms of which Thrones spin-offs have made it to screens and which have been consigned to the dungeons beneath the Red Keep.

Martin’s update came in the wake of this week’s announcement that his popular Dunk and Egg novellas are set to become a new series for HBO Max – now just known as Max – entitled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The story, set a century before Game of Thrones, follows the adventures of future Kingsguard leader Ser Duncan the Tall and future Targaryen king Aegon V. And, if Martin is to be believed, there are plenty more spin-offs to come.

Martin wrote: “The lesson there is that development takes time. I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned… no idea where they get this stuff… and it just makes me shake my head.

“The Nymeria show is still in development. So is the Sea Snake show. Just had a great week on that one, working with writers. And there are others, both live action and animated. How many will get the greenlight like Dunk and Egg? Impossible to say. How long will it take? It depends.”

It seems that those of us with a deep love for Westeros and its many colourful inhabitants will have plenty to feast on in the next few years, like a hungry dragon presumably.

