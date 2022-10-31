House of the Dragon showrunners laugh when fans tell them what to do

House of the Dragon has breathed more life (and fire) into the Game of Thrones fandom than anyone could have ever imagined. But in a new interview, showrunner Ryan Condal discussed one of the cardinal sins of passionate fans: assuming you know more about a TV series than, you know, the people actually making it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Condal laughed at the idea that fans know more about characters like Daemon Targaryen than him and the fantasy series‘ original author: George RR Martin. “Yeah, please explain to me and George who Daemon is as a character, everybody,” he said. This comment was made in response to fans complaining: “Why did Daemon strangle Rhaenyra?” in the House of the Dragon season 1 finale — but Condal pointed out that he was no less a fan than the other people watching the show.

“I’ve done a lot of work, hopefully successful work, to try to show them that I am one of them,” he explained. “I come to this show as a massive, longtime fan of the books.”

He continued, “I communicate with George regularly. I am as in it as you can be. I am still going to make choices that not all of you are going to like, but, on the whole, I am really looking after the sanctity and wellbeing of George’s work. I care about it immensely as both a fan and as the steward and the showrunner. As long as I can lay my head on the pillow at night knowing that I have brought that kind of love and fidelity to his work, then I feel like I’ve done my job”

Shortly after the series premiere, House of the Dragon season 2 was announced — although we might be waiting until as long as 2024.