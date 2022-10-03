House of the Dragon: Why did Rhaenyra and Daemon have Laenor killed?

Why did Rhaenyra and Daemon have Laenor killed? The fantasy series House of the Dragon has been a bloody affair so far. There’s been at least one death in every episode, and House of the Dragon episode 7 was no different. It was poor Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) who met his end this time, dying at the hands of his lover Ser Qarl Correl.

Quarl didn’t kill his paramour and patron out of spite, though. No, it was the machinations of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) which led to his demise. But why did the devious pair conspire to kill Laenor? After all, we’d just seen the prince promise to recommit himself to Rhaenyra, and his murder risks upsetting the powerful House Velaryon.

So let’s look into why Rhaenyra and Daemon had Laenor killed, what they stand to gain from his death, and what effect it will have on the Seven Kingdoms. Warning spoilers ahead.

Why did Rhaenyra and Daemon have Laenor killed?

Rhaenyra and Daemon had Laenor killed so they could get married. On paper, this is just a bit gross, but in the eyes of a medieval politician, it’s an astute move.

For Rhaenyra, it strengthens her claim to the throne. Daemon is Viserys’ former heir, he’s of Targaryen blood, and he’s a great soldier with a dragon on his side. For Daemon, it gives him an opportunity to get what he’s always been after, his brother’s throne.

While you might think this union would upset the Velaryons, it actually binds them to Rhaenyra and her faction, the Blacks. You see, Daemon’s children are Velaryons, and they are now Rhaenyra ‘s stepdaughters.

We know that the Corlys and Rhaenys are aware that the princes, Jacaerys Velaryon, Lucerys, and Joffrey, are bastards, so there was always the chance that Velaryons may abandon her one day. Now though, they’re bound to her truly, through blood.

