Google these House of the Dragon stars and thank us later

It’s no exaggeration to say that House of the Dragon has well and truly revived the Game of Thrones craze. The fantasy series is averaging 29 million viewers per episode, while its first episode gave HBO it’s highest-viewed premiere of all time with 10 million viewers.

Cumulatively, new Neilson data shows that viewers of House of the Dragon have watched the drama series for over 1 billion minutes — and a huge draw for many viewers is the talented House of the Dragon cast.

As well as impressing critics and audiences with their performances, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play Rhaenrya Targaryen and Alicent Hightower respectively, have also gained a passionate legion of fans after a video of the pair of them discussing their go-to-drinks went viral. While Cooke revealed she enjoyed a gin martini, D’Arcy caused the entire internet to fall in love with them as they seductively revealed that they enjoy a “negroni, sbagliato… with prosecco in it.”

After the drink became a viral sensation, with several articles and recipes of the cocktail being shared online, it looks like Google has gotten on board with the trend too as users discovered that when you google D’Arcy or Cooke, little animations of gin martinis and negroni sbagliatos appear. As Olivia would say — stunning!

This isn’t the first time Google has incorporated cute Easter Eggs in relation to a popular TV series. Earlier this year, fans of the adorable Netflix series Heartstopper — which tells the story of the romance between teenagers Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) — discovered that if you Google the cast or series, the same cute heart, leaves, and bird animations that appear in the show (and pay tribute to the original graphic novels) appear on the screen.

What funny pop culture graphic will Google come up with next?