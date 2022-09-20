House of the Dragon: Joffrey and Laenor’s relationship explained

Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon’s relationship explained. In the latest episode of fantasy series House of the Dragon, we see the ancient Valyrian bloodlines of the Targaryens and the Velaryons unite after the marriage of Rhaenyra and Laenor. What should be a celebration, however, has been marred by the murder of Joffrey Lonmouth.

Ser Criston Cole killed Lonmouth in a brutal attack that left the young lord’s blood and brains smeared all over the floor of the throne room. While everyone was shocked by Joffrey’s cruel death, no one was more shocked than Laenor Velaryon. So what was the relationship between Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon?

To get to the bottom of this, we’ve rewatched House of the Dragon episode 5, gossiped with Driftmark’s most well-connected courtiers, and even consulted a book or two, all to get to the bottom of Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon’s relationship. Warning, spoilers for House of the Dragon ahead.

Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon’s relationship explained

In the TV series, the relationship between Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon is clear; the pair were lovers. Their relationship seemed to be something of an open secret in the corridors of Driftmark.

Princess Rhaenys basically tells her husband, Lord Corlys, about it when he asks if Laenor and Rhaenyra seemed “familiar”. Corlys, however, is bullish that his son will outgrow this “phase” and presses on with marrying his eldest child to the heir to the Iron Throne.

Still, Rhaenyra is surprisingly pragmatic about her wedding to Laenor and tells him that she, too, is aware of his preferences, explaining that she doesn’t really care. The princess suggests they marry to make their parents happy but within the marriage, they should pursue their own preferences, something Laenor and Joffrey both seem cool with.

Unfortunately, during Laenor and Rhaenyra’s wedding feast, things go badly wrong. Joffrey goes up to Ser Criston Cole – who Rhaenyra had previously rejected – and starts to tease him about bedding the princess. Criston responds by turning Joffrey’s head into a chunky brain-flavoured jam, ending his relationship with Laenor.

In the books, Laenor named his third son after Joffrey – he wanted this honour to go to his first son, but Corlys said no.

Is Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon’s relationship different in the book?

Slightly. In the book House of the Dragon, Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon’s relationship is a lot less explicit. Joffrey actually lived to see the wedding in the books before being killed by Criston during a tourney.

The pair being lovers was just a rumour around court and never confirmed; however, Laenor did sit by Joffrey’s death bed for six days and was inconsolable upon his death.

It’s worth remembering that House of the Dragon is written, in world at least, by people who could not know the specifics of Joffrey Lonmouth and Laenor Velaryon’s relationship. As such we shouldn’t expect it to confirm the pair were in a sexual relationship.

