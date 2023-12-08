House of the Dragon isn’t repeating Game of Thrones’s biggest mistake

‘So far so good’ could be the summary of House of the Dragon‘s tenure right now. The first season was generally considered a hit among Game of Thrones fans, and the newest first look at season 2 has already struck the right chord.

What’s more, it was never going to be easy. When Game of Thrones ended with the furthest thing from a bang any TV series could land on, everyone’s taste buds were soured for the future of the fantasy series. After all, wouldn’t we just have the same problem? Well, if we’re listening to George R.R. Martin, probably not.

On R.R. Martin’s blog, he wrote about a recent meeting with the HOTD writing team, and things are sounding positive. “I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon,” he wrote.

“They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough.”

Lively? Fun? All sounds promising so far. Martin has previously said that he envisions another two seasons beyond House of the Dragon season 2, meaning if the fourth season does indeed end up being the final one, at least we know it has his approval.

And, really, if there’s one thing the prequel series needs to do better than its predecessor, it’s ending in a satisfying way. If we can avoid characters changing their entire motivation in a span of seconds, that’d be great.

So far, we’ve loved the spin-off. The House of the Dragon characters have turned out some of our favorites across the franchise (Alicent Hightower might be a traitor, but she’s still damn entertaining!) and we were basically giddy with the amount of incredible Game of Thrones dragons swooping across our screens.

So while it’s something of a bittersweet fact to know that we may only get half of what GoT gave us, at least we know it’ll be short and sweet by comparison. Shaking off the less-than-perfect series ending is a hard task, even all these years later.

When you consider that the top five worst rated episodes of Game of Thrones on IMDb are from that last season, four rounds doesn’t seem like such a bad thing after all. And least we know they’re set to be good — from the creator himself, no less!

Be sure to brush up on the House of the Dragon cast and the Targaryen family tree ahead of season 2. You can also see what happened when we asked AI to write the Game of Thrones sequel, Snow. (As you probably already guessed, it’s pretty bad.) Plus, you can also check out which new Game of Thrones spin-offs we want to see after House of the Dragon!