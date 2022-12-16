House of the Dragon star thinks Aegon is more complex than Joffrey

The first official Game of Thrones Fan Convention was held in Los Angeles recently (between 9-11 December), and favourite actors from the both the original series and members of the House of the Dragon cast were in attendance – including Kit Harington and Paddy Considine.

One fun panel was its own version of “battle of the bastards” because it featured Jack Gleeson (Joffrey) and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen). It was also supposed to feature Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) but he lost his passport – and to think he ended up on the Iron Throne.

When discussing the similarities between Joffrey and Aegon, Glynn-Carney told EW; “They’re both unlikable. They’re tortured and have deep, deep issues, which is a lot of fun to play as an actor, but I also see [Aegon] as being incredibly complex. He’s not an out-and-out psychopath. I’m not saying Joffrey is, but I see a multilayered character that just has endless potential of pits of vulnerability and empathy and things that we don’t see that I think it’s important to have at least a flavor of, because it brings the humanity to him, and that’s what pulls people in two separate directions.”

“In one of the first meetings I had with Miguel and Ryan,” Glynn-Carney said of season 1 showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, “we spoke about Aegon and his unpredictability. I was saying that I really wanted to have him teeing on the edge the entire time. The coin could flip onto any side, and we should never know which way it’s gonna go. People will make their own decisions, but I just want to keep that kind of center of gravity.”

Glynn-Carney revealed that season 2 will start filming in March 2023 and that he’s already preparing for the job. “I didn’t really get a great run at things [in season 1]. It felt very quick. I was in a few scenes. Season 2 will be a lot more meaty, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

