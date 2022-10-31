Henry Cavill shoots down House of the Dragon season 2 rumours

Henry Cavill has been at the centre of several dramatic announcements this week, but one thing he won't be announcing anytime soon is a visit to Westeros

Henry Cavill

Published:

Game of Thrones

Henry Cavill has had a dramatic week, with the announcement that he’s officially back as Superman, swiftly followed by the news that he’s leaving The Witcher. He’s clearly a busy man, but this hasn’t stopped people trying to fan-cast him in…House of the Dragon season 2, of all things.

In the midst of the announcements, Cavill appeared on a live recording of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. He addressed the rumours, saying; “to be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like; ‘I feel like a lot of these guys would make really good witchers.’ I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, but I don’t think there’s a place for me there though.”

It feels as though the only reason people have made a connection between Cavill and House of the Dragon is because his wig when playing Geralt does make him look like a Targaryen. Cavill was also asked about season 2 of Loki and diplomatically said; “As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki.”

We don’t know exactly what Cavill’s future in the DCEU is going to look like, but there are rumours that writers are being sought for Man of Steel 2, which we’ve been waiting for for nearly a decade. Cavill has finished filming season three of The Witcher, but has made the shocking announcement that he won’t be back as Geralt in season four. Instead the role will be played by Liam Hemsworth.

He seems to value movies and specifically the character of Superman more than television, so it seems unlikely that he’ll be popping up in any series soon, as much as fans might want him to.

While we wait to find out more about Superman, The Witcher, and House of the Dragon season 2, check out our guide to the best fantasy series.

