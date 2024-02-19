Games of Thrones star was “inconsolable” during the final season

The Game of Thrones ending has gone down in infamy, and some of the stars were left as frustrated as us. Conleth Hill, who portrayed Varys on Game of Thrones, reveals that when what was one off the best TV series went down hill, he actually got upset.

“I thought I’d done something wrong,” he told The Times. “Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been.”

Hill had been one of the highlights in the Game of Thrones cast as the duplicitous Varys, the Master of Whisperers who maneuvers through House Barantheon and later forms an alliance with Tyrion Lannister. He was cunning and slimy and always added add intrigue to any scenes in the fantasy series.

Hill still isn’t sure what caused Game of Thrones to go downhill, though he suspects there were some gaping creative differences. “I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another,” he states. “I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.”

In footage of the final table read, Hill is one of the actors you can feel doesn’t love the material they’ve been given. Season 8 proved quite deflating, turning one of the best drama series into something that was just subpar. Storylines felt rushed and slapped together by creators David Benioff and D B Weiss, who were now using outlines from George RR Martin, since they’d finished all the completed books.

It just wasn’t satisfying, and that seems to go just as much for the actors as us, who had to perform the material. Hill sounds like he’s moved on, and he’s done plenty since, like comedy series The Power of Parker and science fiction movie Infinitum: Subject Unknown.