Aegon Targaryen II will cause “havoc” in House of the Dragon season 2

If you love the chaos caused by the Targaryen family in House of the Dragon, you’re going to be in luck with House of the Dragon season 2 because Aegon II Targaryen is set to unleash havoc on Westeros. Aegon II Targaryen is one of the central House of the Dragon characters, and is poised to take on a bigger role in the second season with the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons.

The Dance of the Dragons is the fiery (literally) and bloody war between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen as they both vie for the Iron Throne. It descends the realm of Westeros into chaos because despite the will of King Viserys Targaryen, Otto Hightower and Ser Criston Cole intall Aegon II Targaryen as the new ruler rathen than Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The end of House of the Dragon season 1 established this conflict, which will be the main plot thread from season 2 onwards. Now, speaking about that plot progression to EW Tom Glynn-Carney (who stars as Aegon II Targaryen) has promised that his character will get explored more deeply and that he will be the cause of much havoc across Westeros.

The actor said “I’m looking forward to having Aegon have a lot more meat to get his teeth stuck into and to cause more havoc, really, and to throw a spanner in the works, which he does so well.”

Causing chaos is the speciality of the Targaryen’s so that in itself is no surprise. But, it is exciting to know that Aegon II Targaryen will have a story with greater depth in the fantasy series going forward, by the sound of Glynn-Carney’s comments.

