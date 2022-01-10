Full House cast pay tribute to Bob Saget after his passing

Bob Saget, actor in comedy TV series Full House and How I Met Your Mother, has passed away, and many of his costars and friends have paid tribute. The stand-up comedian was 65, and died suddenly in Florida, according to the BBC.

A mainstay of American television since the ’90s, Saget became well-known thanks to his performance as Danny Tanner, a widowed father, in Full House. The sitcom ran for eight seasons, gathering a huge audience for its heartwarming family dynamics and well-meaning humour, with Saget often at the centre of the laughs. A number of other shows utilised his talents, such as Raising Dad, with MCU actor Kat Dennings, and How I Met Your Mother, where Saget provided the voice of Ted in narration.

He created several stand up specials, and turned his hand to directing comedy movies with Farce of the Penguins and 2019’s Benjamin. Starting in 2006, he reprised the role of Danny for Fuller House, a Netflix series sequel to the original that ran for five seasons, with most of the original cast returning.

In the wake of his passing, many of his friends and colleagues have expressed their sadness. You can read some of their posts below:

You can find every season of Full House on Netflix if you’re in the US, while UK viewers can purchase the comedy show from Amazon Prime. Saget leaves a strong legacy, and will be missed.

Jan 10, 2022

