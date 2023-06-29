Stephen King’s new favorite horror series just got renewed

While From might not have the hugest fanbase in the world, it has a few, important and vocal fans – such as horror maestro Stephen King, no less. The horror series is also doing well enough that it has just been renewed for a third season, which is welcome news given that season two ended on a cliffhanger.

MGM Plus has announced that they are hoping for a 2024 release date for the third season, although that could depend on how the writers and potential actors strikes pan out. “The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town – and possibly beyond – are slowly revealed,” Michael Wright, head of MGM Plus, said in a statement.

“We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

“We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell…and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way,” Jack Bender, executive producer and director, added.

From’s showrunner Jeff Pinkner, director Jack Bender, and star Harold Perrineau all come from the celebrated and long-running JJ Abrams sci-fi series Lost. From is set in a nightmarish town, which not unlike the island in Lost, traps all who enter it.

As for Stephen King, as always, they are plenty of adaptations of hid work either recently released or on the way. The Boogeyman came out at the start of June, and Salem’s Lot is apparently still on the way. Upcoming TV series based on King’s stories include The Talisman at Netflix.

