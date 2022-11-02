Bryan Fuller’s Friday the 13th series can use “everything”

Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror movies of all time — and now, following in the footsteps of other major IPs like Star Wars, the slasher movie is now getting its own spin-off TV series over on streaming service Peacock.

Bryan Fuller, who is set to be showrunner of the exciting new horror series, spilled the beans on what content from the franchise he was actually allowed to use in a new interview on The Kingcast (via Fangoria). “Everything. We can use everything,” he explained. “We can go to Hell, we can go to space. That’s not to say that we will do those things … although if we do go 10 seasons, I will be lobbying hard to go to space.”

He continued, “A24 and Marc Toberoff, who is Victor Miller’s lawyer, have beautifully and excruciatingly assembled all of the Friday the 13th rights. As a streaming series, we have the rights to do everything underneath the Friday the 13th umbrella.”

“The movie rights,” he added, “are a completely different thing. They are tied up at New Line and are super, super messy and probably won’t be untangled anytime soon, but as far as us chickens in the television industry, uh, roost, we have access to anything and everything that Friday the 13th has done up until this point.

He then went on to discuss the reception following the announcement that a prequel series was coming, saying, “The reactions I saw yesterday were very positive, but yeah, there’s always gonna be a collection of naysayers. That’s nothing new to me! I encountered this when Hannibal was announced. Some of those tweets looked like copy-and-paste jobs from 10 years ago.”

Crystal Lake, as the show is called, doesn’t have a release window yet, but stay tuned. If you want to prep for the new series, here’s how to watch all the Friday the 13th movies in order, and here’s the franchise’s main villain, Jason Vorhees explained.