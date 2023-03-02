Frasier reboot bringing back beloved original character

When the Frasier reboot was first announced, there was some surprise that Kelsey Grammer was the only original cast-member returning. The likes of David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), and Peri Gilpin (Roz) haven’t completely ruled out making cameos at some point, but they certainly won’t be regulars.

One thing that the reboot will focus on is Frasier’s relationship with his now-adult son Freddie, so it makes sense that Freddy’s mother might crop up now and again. That’s right – Bebe Neuwirth is returning as Lilith, Paramount has confirmed. Like Kelsey Grammer, Bebe Neuwirth originated the character of Lilith on Cheers. She appeared on 80 episodes between 1986-1993. She would then occasionally crop up in Frasier – appearing in 12 episodes during its run (between 1994-2003).

The most memorable Lilith and Freddy episode is ‘A Lilith Thanksgiving,’ in which Lilith and Frasier are preoccupied with getting Frederick into a prestigious prep school. The ex-couple end up inviting themselves to a Thanksgiving dinner with “a turkey so underdone a skilled veterinarian could still save it.”

The Frasier reboot will see Frasier back in Boston, and not in Seattle, where he spent the original series. Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Freddy and Anders Keith will join the series as Niles and Daphne’s son David, who – shockingly for Niles’ son – is described as “awkward.” He is further described as having; “Niles’ intelligence, Daphne’s smile, and neither of their polish. David’s unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew’s earnest enthusiasm.”

We also know that Nicholas Lyndhurst (who of course played Rodney in one of the UK’s best TV series of all time, Only Fools and Horses) will appear as the character Alan – an old college friend of Frasier’s. Toks Olagundoye stars as Olivia, head of the university’s psychology department and Alan’s colleague. Jess Salguerio will play Eve, Freddy’s college roommate.

