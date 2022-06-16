Fast and Furious star always wanted a motorcycle, but wasn’t allowed

Elsa Pataky, known for her work in the Fast and Furious franchise as the character Elena Neves, has dished some freewheeling drama. In an interview with Looper, while promoting the Netflix movie Interceptor, Pataky shared the one stunt that she never got to perform during her run in the action movies – she wanted to ride a motorcycle.

Pataky first appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise in the film First Five, and would appear in a number of films in the IP until 2017 in Fate of the Furious, where her character was murdered on the orders of Cipher (Charlize Theron). But before her tragic end, she did have a couple of intense action scenes, just none with her real-life vehicle of choice.

Pataky described herself as a “motorcycle person” to the publication. The actor, along with her husband Chris Hemsworth, and their three children, are avid dirt bike riders, with the star previously sharing the family’s action-filled hobby to her Instagram page (via the Daily Mail). However, despite her real-life expertise in the two-wheeled vehicles, Elena never got the chance to show off her skills.

“I was always trying to get them to just give me a motorcycle, and have fun with it, but I couldn’t convince them,” she said. Pataky then reportedly went on to tease that Gal Gadot (who played Gisele Yashar in the franchise) spent up all the motorcycle time.

While Pataky never lived her motorcycle film fantasy in the Fast and Furious movies, she still looks back on her run with the crew and cast fondly. “Those movies are fun,” Pataky said. “It’s like a little family that you get in … I enjoyed that time we had … It was a great experience working with them.”

Fast 10 races into cinemas on May 19, 2023. Fans can see Pataky in Interceptor, which is now available to watch on Netflix. The star is also set to appear in the upcoming adaptation of the opera Carmen, and the thriller movie Poker Face alongside Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth.