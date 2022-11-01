Paul Walker joins Fast 9 in Fast and Furious fan-edit

The loyal fans of the Fast and Furious franchise are now family, just as much as the Torettos. And the family have been missing beloved member Paul Walker since his tragic death in 2013 at the age of only 40. At the time of his death, Walker had not finished filming Furious 7. The movie ended up being completed after rewrites, and using his brothers as stand-ins.

Fans have wondered what The Fate of the Furious (2017) and F9 (2021) would have been like if Walker’s Brian O’Connor was in them. In today’s world of technology, it is becoming increasingly common to resurrect actors from the dead – a trend started by Peter Cushing appearing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). Star Wars again used technology to include Carrie Fisher in The Rise of Skywalker, which was filmed after she passed away in 2016.

A member of the Fast fam made a fan-edit which they posted on Reddit last year, which re-imagines a scene in F9 by having Brian save the day in his iconic orange Toyota Supra. The comments say things such as “I love this edit” and “amazing edit.”

Further comments say; “I think we’ll get something like this in the last one” and “this made my eyes instantly well up with tears!!!” The next Fast movie will be Fast X, released in 2023 (which will mark ten years since Walker passed away). There is expected to be one more movie after that, which will be the finale of the franchise – it does seem highly likely that there will be a Paul Walker cameo in that one.

Fast X has generated excitement by having the MCU’s Brie Larson and the DCEU’s Jason Momoa join the Fast and Furious cast. There were concerns when director Justin Lin left the production of Fast X after a couple of weeks, but there has apparently been a smooth transition to Louis Leterrier.

While we wait for the release of Fast X, check out our guide to the best Fast and Furious characters.