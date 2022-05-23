Fast and Furious movie planning is like a DnD campaign says Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is keeping us all up to date on Fast and Furious 10 through his Instagram account, and his latest post provides yet more insight. The action movie star states that planning out the Fast and Furious movies is like outlining a DnD campaign, before waxing lyrical about a returning co-star.

“Weekends are usually dedicated to mythology building, not unlike mapping out a DnD campaign,” Diesel says in the post, accompanied by an old image of Sung Kang on-set, with Samantha Vincent, a regular producer on Diesel’s work. He goes on to talk about Kang’s return as Han in F9, and the actor’s appearance in Los Bandeleros, a canonical short film Diesel himself directed.

“[Vincent] called him and said the studio wanted me to direct the short film but that there was no money for any of us actors,” Diesel writes. “He first said let me talk to the reps, and then called back and said, of course, he would fly to the Dominican Republic for a week to film.”

Diesel recalls that one of his earlier directorial efforts, another short called Multifacial, inspired Kang. “He was inspired to continue as an actor because of a short film I directed many years ago called Multifacial,” he says. “Sung has always been a important player in this mythology, to see him on set in 2022 makes my soul smile.”

Right now, they’re all filming Fast and Furious 10. As its the first of a two-part climax, Just about every Fast and Furious character you can imagine is showing up, and a few others besides, with Jason Momoa and Jack Reacher’s Alan Ritchson now living life a quarter mile at a time.

We’ll find out what they’re all up to when the Fast and Furious 10 release date of May 19, 2023 rolls around.