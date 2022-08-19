Furious 7 reportedly cut a stunt because it was too dangerous

The Fast and Furious movies are packed with mind-blowing stunts. However, sometimes even a seasoned action movie franchise needs to know when to put the breaks on things. According to TMZ, the high-speed film, Furious 7, had a stunt that was so risky that it was cancelled by the studio before it ever hit the big screen.

According to the publication, the dangerous stunt in question was a sequence where “a souped-up yellow Chevelle races another car and dramatically pops a wheelie, as bystanders stand right by the track and cheer.” To shoot the scene, producers brought in “authentic street racers”, and the on-screen moment was prepped for seven days before filming. But despite all these measures, Universal reportedly cancelled the stunt, deeming it as “too dangerous.”

TMZ was allegedly told more information about the situation from a staffer working on the cinematic track. According to the source, production couldn’t get proper insurance to shoot the proposed race. There was also speculation among staff that the team were being extremely cautious given what happened to the star of the free-wheeling franchise – Paul Walker.

Paul Walker passed away in a non-film-related car crash in 2013. Furious 7 was in the middle of filming when the event occurred and took an immediate hiatus following Walker’s death. Filming later resumed in 2014, and on April 2015, the thriller movie hit the big screen.

TMZ’s sources claimed that if a second crash occurred, even though Walker’s didn’t happen while working on the movie, Universal believed it could jeopardise the franchise.

While seeing that wheelie could have been cool, ultimately, safety first is the best policy, and we believe Universal made the right call being extra cautious about its production and cast.

The next instalment of the franchise, Fast X, hits theatres on May 19, 2023.