Fast and Furious 6 director wanted airplane stunt since fourth movie

Over the course of the last 20 years, the Fast and Furious franchise has become renowned for its epic, and frankly crazy stunts. One stunt in particular was in the pipeline for a long time, with Justin Lin claiming he had wanted to shoot the wild airplane scene from Fast and Furious 6, since the fourth movie.

Pretty much every Fast and Furious character has had a brush with death, putting their life on the line in a range of different dangerous situations, which means the stunt team on the Fast and Furious movies needs to be on top of their game at all times. With that in mind, maybe it’s a good thing Justin Lin had to wait a little longer to bring his airplane escapades to life.

Speaking to The LA Times back in 2013, Lin discussed how he had long hoped to take the Fast and Furious franchise to the next level with a statement stunt, but felt that the technology and story wasn’t quite ready for it at the time.

Lin had imagined a muscle car flying out of the back of an exploding airplane way back in 2009, when he was making the fourth Fast and Furious movie. He again tried to make it work on the fifth instalment in the action movie saga, but again it didn’t fit.

“The technology wasn’t ready yet, and I couldn’t find the right story to tell it in,” Lin explained. “Everything’s limitless. But you have to make sure the sequence fits organically into the journey. I would never stick it into a movie just because it’s cool.”

Good things come to those who wait, it seems, as the stunt was a phenomenal visual treat when it did come around. Let’s see how they top that when the Fast and Furious 10 release date swings around.