Ludacris becomes ‘Wicked Willy’ in Fast 10 videos

Christopher Bridges, popularly known as Ludacris, has taken to social media to update fans on the upcoming action movie, Fast 10. And by update, we mean that the rapper has actually been on a posting rampage showing off various cars to followers in hilarious clips.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, following the exit of Justin Lin, Fast 10 is the latest in the freewheeling franchise that will see the likes of Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, and Ludacris return for an all-new adventure. Like with any Fast and Furious movie, fans are expecting to see some new wheels, vehicles, and stunts. And now Ludacris has given the people a taste of what they want, while also making us smile uncontrollably.

The star posted three videos to Instagram of himself on what is presumably the set of the upcoming Fast and Furious movie. The three clips almost feel like a fun comedy skit when they are watched together. Ludacris pretends that his character Tej’s ride has been upgraded, then downgraded, and then upgraded again.

In the first clip, Ludacris claims that Tej will now be seen manning a helicopter, filming himself in a landed chopper.

In the next clip, the star was seen sitting in a comical tiny clown car, commenting on how he has now been downgraded.

Ludacris told fans to disregard his last posts in the final clip while sitting in a black car with neon flames painted on the hood. “I didn’t get downgraded, and I don’t have a Chopper. I’ve got something better,” he said.

The camera pans to show the entire vehicle ( that looks suspiciously like something out of DC‘s Batman), revealing that on its side, the name ‘Wicked Willie’ is spraypainted. “Haha, yes. Just call me Wicked Willie!” Ludicrous finally exclaims before the video ends.

It is safe to say that it is unlikely that we will see Tej appear in any of these vehicles in Fast 10 or get the new nickname ‘Wicked Willie’ either. But, regardless, it is nice to see the actor enjoying himself on set while promoting the flick.

Fast 10 is set to hit theatres on May 19, 2023.