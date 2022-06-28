Jason Momoa listens to Ludacris while filming Fast and Furious 10

The right soundtrack is important to any creative process. Action movie star Jason Momoa is currently working on Fast and Furious 10, and during filming he was heard using the tunes of one of his co-stars, none other than rapper Ludacris.

In a joyful on-set video from the new Fast and Furious movie, Ludacris asks Momoa what songs he was jamming to get ready to film, and the DCEU‘s Aquaman was all praise. “As I understand it I should feel grateful, because someone was playing my music, while he was on-set doing his acting job,” Ludacris says in the clip, introducing Momoa. “What were you listening to?”

Momoa minces no words: “Ludacris!” After checking what he had on, he reveals ‘Southern Hospitality’ got some spins, a hit single from Ludacris back in 2000. The song featured on hiss second album, Back for the First Time, and features a guest spot by none other than Pharrell. The early 2000s were a different time! Anyway, it’s a banger, and as Ludacris points out, a bit of a deep cut, suggesting Momoa’s a real fan.

“I had to do this scene where I was doing some damage,” Momoa explains, stating he had the phone in his costume he could listen wherever he’s put.

“People don’t understand what it takes for actors to get into character,” Ludacris adds. “I appreciate this, man!” Fast and Furious 10 is being directed by Louis Leterrier, and Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, and more fill out the cast.

Fast and Furious 10 roars into theatres May 19, 2023.